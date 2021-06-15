RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

