Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Stoneridge worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SRI stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $888.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

