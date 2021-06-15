Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

