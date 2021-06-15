Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IMAX were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

