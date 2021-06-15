Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.24.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

