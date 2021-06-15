Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,122 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2,800.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $102.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

