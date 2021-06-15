RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 211,339 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

