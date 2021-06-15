RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 211,339 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.