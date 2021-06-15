Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Rite Aid worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

RAD stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.