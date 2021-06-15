Robert Binder Sells 36,616 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NCLH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,517,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,332. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

