Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 27,786 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

