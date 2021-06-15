Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,171 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

