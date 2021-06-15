Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

