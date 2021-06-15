Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $337.62 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

