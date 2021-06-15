Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

