Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,606 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after buying an additional 354,657 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

GSEW opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30.

