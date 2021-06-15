Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $340.95 and last traded at $342.03. Approximately 225,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,250,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.86.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

