ROOBEE Market Capitalization Reaches $13.47 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00142691 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

