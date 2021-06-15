Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

