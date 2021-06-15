Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

