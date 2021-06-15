Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.94.

ROOT opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$156.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

