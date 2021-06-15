Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

