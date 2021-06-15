Router Protocol Market Cap Reaches $26.19 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00016775 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $26.19 million and $549,792.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00157655 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00183595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.01029148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.11 or 1.00041589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,895,489 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

