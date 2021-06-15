Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Shares of RY opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

