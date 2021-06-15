Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,419. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

