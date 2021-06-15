Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,254,300.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.