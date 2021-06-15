Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 22,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,274,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.