Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.73 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Marten Transport worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

