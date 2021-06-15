Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

