RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 44,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,315. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

