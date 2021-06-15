Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of RHP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 706,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
