Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of RHP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 706,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

