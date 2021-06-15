Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $58.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of RHP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 706,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

