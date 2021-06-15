S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 13th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

