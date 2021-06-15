SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $146.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $99,390.06 and $146.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.