Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €123.70 ($145.53).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €123.10 ($144.82) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.