salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.58. 5,096,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $178.01 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

