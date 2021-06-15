SALT 1-Day Volume Tops $19,347.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. SALT has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $19,347.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00788757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00085533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043635 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

