Salzhauer Michael Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up 2.4% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.81% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 28,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,279. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $613.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

