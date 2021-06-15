Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chubb Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Chubb Ltd now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

