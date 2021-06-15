Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE SAP traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.75. 146,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,958. The firm has a market cap of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.30. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.63.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Dividend History for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

