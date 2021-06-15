Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE SAP traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.75. 146,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,958. The firm has a market cap of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.30. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.63.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

