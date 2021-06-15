Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.