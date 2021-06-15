Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.19.

SLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 302,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

