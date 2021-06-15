Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.