Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

