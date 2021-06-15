Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

