Sciencast Management LP Has $188,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

