SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $265,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 221,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 69,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,831. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

