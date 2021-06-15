Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

