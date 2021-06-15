Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

STX opened at $94.66 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

