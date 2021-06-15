Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,518.91. 19,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,528.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,357.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

