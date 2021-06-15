Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. 103,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

