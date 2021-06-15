Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $212,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $167.21. 13,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,064. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

